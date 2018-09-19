TERRE DU LAC - James O. Kwon, 83, a longtime resident of Terre du Lac (TDL) in Bonne Terre, Missouri and Delray Dunes in Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away at his Missouri home, surrounded by family, on September 19, 2018. Mr. Kwon, "Jim" to his friends, was born in Seoul, Korea in 1935. He attended Seoul University in Korea; then moved to the United States to complete his college education at Tri-State University in Indiana in 1955. Mr. Kwon continued his studies at Northwestern University, Loyola University Law School in Chicago and the Wharton School of Business.
Mr. Kwon met his wife, Jai, in Seoul, Korea. They traveled to the United States together to attend college. Following their marriage in 1957, Mr. Kwon began working for Construction Aggregates Corporation (CAC) in Chicago, Illinois, as an Accountant. He quickly rose through the ranks to become CAC’s youngest Vice-President. He managed projects all over the world, including Israel, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Honduras. Mr. Kwon directed the acquisition of Terre du Lac, Inc. in 1975. Terre du Lac was Mr. Kwon’s treasured project and over the years he became the sole owner of Terre du Lac, Inc. His vision to make TDL a strong integrated Family Community (“A Place to Call Home”) began with further development of Lac Marseilles, the building of multiple lakes including Lac Shayne and completion of the Terre du Lac Country Club overlooking the St. Francois Mountains. Mr. Kwon hired a world-class chef from Germany, well-known local Golf Pro, Dave Douglas, and local personalities such as Jack Buck to promote TDL. With his work over 42 years, Mr. Kwon realized his vision: Creating a complete Community including 16 lakes, 2 golf courses, country club, beaches, and multiple parks with over 1400 homes.
Mr. Kwon is survived by his wife of 61 years Linda Jai Kwon; 4 children Michael H. Kwon, (Cathy) Huntley, IL; James M. Kwon, Boca Raton, FL; Susan H. Kwon, Terre du Lac, MO; Kathleen H. Peralte (Jean-Alix), Long Grove, IL; and 6 Grandchildren; Amy Kwon-Gorrell, Kirsten Kwon-Castleberry, Carolyn Kwon-Montgomery Kaila Kwon, Colin Kwon, Maya Peralte and Great grandchild – Caiden Gorrell.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m until time of the memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 24, 2018, at Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Missouri, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at Noon at the Terre du Lac Country Club, 1424 Rue Riviera, Bonne Terre, MO 63628. Mr. Kwon will be in entombed in Hillview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Farmington, MO during a private ceremony at an earlier date.
In lieu of flowers or bereavement gifts, contributions may be made to the Terre du Lac Golf and Country Club, a non-profit organization; note, in memory of James O. Kwon. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com
