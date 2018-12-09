Try 1 month for 99¢
coplin.jpg

PARKHILLS -- James Lawson of Park Hills departed this life in his home December 7, 2018, at the age of 83 years. He was born September 20, 1935, to the late Joseph and Nora Vance Lawson.

James was married to Aileen Crocker April 11, 1953, she preceded him in death March 4, 2018. Jim and Aileen Lawson owned and operated the Neighborhood Bar in Desloge for 39 years.

James is survived by his son, Tony (Lynn) Lawson; daughter, Elaine (Richard) Dix; brother, Rev. Joseph (Jane) Lawson; grandchildren, Jim (Beth) McClain, Sam (Jordan) Lawson, and Jessica (Heath) Hennes, and two great-grandchildren, Sophie Hall and Henry Lee McClain.

A Memorial Service was held Sunday, December 9, 2018, at the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel.

