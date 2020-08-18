James Nickelson

James will be remembered by some as “Totsie,” Tots, or Nick. He had several different careers throughout his life including working for the mining industry and as a volunteer fireman. He retired from Supervalue Corporation. He was in the Farmington Jaycees, was a Boy Scout leader for troop 486, was in the Triple C 4-H Club, a past member of the 67 Gun Club and member of the American Legion Post 416 at Farmington. He was a volunteer at Mama's Thrift Store, Elvins Food Pantry and he cooked for the American Legion and DAV.