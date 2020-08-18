James Nickelson

You have permission to edit this article.
James Joseph Nickelson

DOE RUN – James Joseph Nickelson, of Doe Run, passed away August 16, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre at the age of 82. He was born June 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri.

James will be remembered by some as “Totsie,” Tots, or Nick. He had several different careers throughout his life including working for the mining industry and as a volunteer fireman. He retired from Supervalue Corporation. He was in the Farmington Jaycees, was a Boy Scout leader for troop 486, was in the Triple C 4-H Club, a past member of the 67 Gun Club and member of the American Legion Post 416 at Farmington. He was a volunteer at Mama's Thrift Store, Elvins Food Pantry and he cooked for the American Legion and DAV.

A proud veteran, James served in the Army Reserves from 1955 to 1963 as a heavy weapons specialist.

Jim loved going to yard sales and he had a booth at Safe Storage Flea Market. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, camping and deer hunting. He was a member of Delassus Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Lenora (Mund) Nickelson; sons, Randall and Rodney (Lanee); and daughter, Alyssa; sisters, JoAnn (Allen) Offutt and Barbara (Chuck) Morrison; brother, James; grandchildren, Kimberly Counts, Devin Nickelson and Selena Nickelson. Also surviving are friends and extended family.

Preceding him in death was a grandson, Jade Allen Nickelson.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 20, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning from 7 a.m. until the funeral time at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Rick Chatman officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

