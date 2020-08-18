James Nickelson

James Joseph Nickelson
DOE RUN – James Joseph Nickelson, of Doe Run, passed away August 16, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre at the age of 82. He was born June 8, 1938, in St. Louis, Missouri.
James will be remembered by some as “Totsie,” Tots, or Nick. He had several different careers throughout his life including working for the mining industry and as a volunteer fireman. He retired from Supervalue Corporation. He was in the Farmington Jaycees, was a Boy Scout leader for troop 486, was in the Triple C 4-H Club, a past member of the 67 Gun Club and member of the American Legion Post 416 at Farmington. He was a volunteer at Mama's Thrift Store, Elvins Food Pantry and he cooked for the American Legion and DAV.
A proud veteran, James served in the Army Reserves from 1955 to 1963 as a heavy weapons specialist.
Jim loved going to yard sales and he had a booth at Safe Storage Flea Market. He loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, camping and deer hunting. He was a member of Delassus Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Lenora (Mund) Nickelson; sons, Randall and Rodney (Lanee); and daughter, Alyssa; sisters, JoAnn (Allen) Offutt and Barbara (Chuck) Morrison; brother, James; grandchildren, Kimberly Counts, Devin Nickelson and Selena Nickelson. Also surviving are friends and extended family.
Preceding him in death was a grandson, Jade Allen Nickelson.
Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, August 20, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning from 7 a.m. until the funeral time at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Rick Chatman officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.