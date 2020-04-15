James Payne
FARMINGTON – James Payne of Farmington passed away April 15, 2020, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 87. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

