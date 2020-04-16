James Payne

James ‘Jim' Earl Payne
FARMINGTON - James "Jim" Earl Payne passed away April 15, 2020, with his family at his side.
He was born at Huzzah, Missouri, on September 28, 1932, to Don and Mima (Turnbough) Payne. He grew up on Shoal Creek and his heart always remained in the peaceful valley where he spent his early years. Jim married Doris Ann King at Steelville, Missouri, on March 14, 1953. He served in the Army, deploying to Japan during the Korean War. He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in elementary education, and then taught sixth grade for 12 years at Meramec Heights in the Fox School District. Jim was a custom home builder for 50 years and said that if he had it all to do over again, he would have followed the same path. He took great pride in his work and in creating homes for families. Jim loved traveling, from truck rides down gravel roads to trips around the country. When Jim wasn't managing a construction project or being a wonderful grandfather, he was busy helping his community. Jim was a member of the Men's Club at Memorial United Methodist Church and was proud to live out the teachings of Christ in his actions. He plowed driveways for neighbors, helped with cemetery upkeep, provided housing to people down on their luck, and lent a helping hand in any way he could to those in need. Jim was a loving father and grandfather who was highly involved in the lives of his family. He was just a phone call away if a granddaughter needed good advice or a kind heart to listen.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald E. Payne; and his sister, Norma Payne Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife Doris of Farmington, his sister Ruby King of Potosi, his daughters Beth Boedy of St. Louis, Cheryl Smith (Jim) of Williams Bay, Wisconsin; Linda Murphy (Gary) of Festus, and his son Daniel Payne (Patricia) of Springfield, Illinois. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Lori Boedy (Kate), Chelsea Sartore (Vince), Caitlin Rock (Matt), Julia Flick (Matt), Rebecca Stapella (Austin), Haille Payne (Tyler Madonia), and great-grandchildren Danica Sartore, and Logan Rock.
Plans for a Celebration of Life will be announced later this year. Arrangements are being handled by Cozean Memorial Chapel. You may share your online condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.