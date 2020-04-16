× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James Pritchett

PARK HILLS – James Pritchett, 48, of Viburnum passed away April 13, 2020. He was born April 8, 1972, in Farmington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James E Pritchett and Wanda (Wood) Pritchett; sister, Rhonda Pritchett.

James is survived by his son, Blake Pritchett of Farmington; sister, Veronica (Chris) Niethe of Potosi; uncle, Charles (Linda) Wood of Texas; aunt, Gloria (Tom) Howell of Fredericktown; niece, Sarah Lovelace of Festus; nephew, Wesley Lovelace of Farmington; and three great-nieces, Bridget, Kirsten, and Alexis of Festus.

Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, there will be memorial held at a later date.

