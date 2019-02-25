TACOMA, Wash. – James Robert “Bob” Burch was born in French Village, Missouri, January 11, 1932, the oldest of six children born to George W. and Hazel E. Burch. He passed away February 12, 2019.
Bob started grade school in September 1943 and graduated from Doe Run High School in May 1950. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and after 22 years of honorable faithful service her retired in 1973 as a 1SGT (E8). Bob served in Japan, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. He fought in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and was extremely lucky to have never been wounded. Bob had one son, Jim R. Burch II, born in Japan in 1971. “Jimmy” was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tacoma, Washington, September 17, 2017.
Bob was living in Tacoma, Washington at the time of his death. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing for salmon in Puget Sound. He also loved hunting deer and elk in the nearby mountains.
In addition to his son, Jimmy, Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and a younger brother, Bill.
Bob is survived by his brother, Calvin “Peach’ (Shirley) Burch of Farmington, Missouri; sisters, Doris (Delmar) Umfleet of Fenton, Missouri, and Pat (Edgar) Terry of High Ridge, Missouri; and a ‘little’ brother, Warren (Chris) Burch of Middleton, Idaho.
Bob always prided himself as to what a soldier should be like… spit-shine, stand tall, and dress-right. He was a true American and loved our American flag. As per Bob’s request, no services will be held; he was cremated and his ashes will buried at a later date near his brother, Bill, in the Doe Run Cemetery I will truly miss my ‘big brother,’ R.I.P.
“Old soldiers never die, they just fade away.”
