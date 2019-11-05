{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- James "Scott" Freeman of Farmington passed away at November 4, 2019, at the age of 81. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

