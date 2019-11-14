{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- James “Scott” Freeman passed away November 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, at age 81. Scott was born July 25, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Richard E. and Alice Virginia (Luckey) Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jazmin Adderman; and a brother, Richard Freeman.

Scott is survived by his wife, Linda (Thomas) Freeman, daughter, Belinda McCormmick, son, Brent (wife, Siene) Freeman, two step-daughters, Daphne Ward and Corri (husband, Jamie) Wiles, seven grandchildren, a brother, David (wife, Dilyn) Freeman, a sister, Rebecca Freeman, and numerous other extended family members.

Scott was a second generation retired Air Force fighter pilot with a career spanning Nuclear Alert duty in England as the Berlin wall went up to three tours in Vietnam. While he didn’t talk with many about his service, he was a decorated airman with 10 Air Medals including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Pilots Wings. Scott was a member of the Lions Club. He loved his dog Bernie, listening to music, reading, and renovation projects. His favorite activity was coffee on the porch with his wife “solving world problems” and loving God’s glory.

In lieu of a formal service, a gathering of family and friends is planned for the spring of 2020 to celebrate his life and dedicate a tree in his honor at his beloved 1904 Victorian.

Fly safe, Scott, we miss you.

