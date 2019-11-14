FARMINGTON -- James “Scott” Freeman passed away November 4, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, at age 81. Scott was born July 25, 1938, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Richard E. and Alice Virginia (Luckey) Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jazmin Adderman; and a brother, Richard Freeman.
Scott is survived by his wife, Linda (Thomas) Freeman, daughter, Belinda McCormmick, son, Brent (wife, Siene) Freeman, two step-daughters, Daphne Ward and Corri (husband, Jamie) Wiles, seven grandchildren, a brother, David (wife, Dilyn) Freeman, a sister, Rebecca Freeman, and numerous other extended family members.
Scott was a second generation retired Air Force fighter pilot with a career spanning Nuclear Alert duty in England as the Berlin wall went up to three tours in Vietnam. While he didn’t talk with many about his service, he was a decorated airman with 10 Air Medals including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star, and the Vietnam Pilots Wings. Scott was a member of the Lions Club. He loved his dog Bernie, listening to music, reading, and renovation projects. His favorite activity was coffee on the porch with his wife “solving world problems” and loving God’s glory.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of a formal service, a gathering of family and friends is planned for the spring of 2020 to celebrate his life and dedicate a tree in his honor at his beloved 1904 Victorian.
Fly safe, Scott, we miss you.
Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.