James Wallen

DESLOGE -- Jim (AKA Paw, Jimmy, Wally, Zeke) Wallen was born January 2, 1957, and departed this life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. His parents Cleo and Helen (Laramore) Wallen preceded him in death as did his only brother, Bruce Wallen and father in-law, Donald Morris.

Jim was a wonderful and loving husband to Linda, who adored him for 43 years of marriage. His children, treasured and nurtured in his love, were Jennifer (Greg) McDaniel, Nick and Michelle, as were his grandchildren, Owen, Evan, Isaac and Josephine. Jim also left his mother in-law, Virgie Morris and his sisters, who were his cheerleaders, caretakers and prayer warriors, Doris June Jenkins, Janet Cox, Sherry Hosking, and Nancy (Dave) Dill. He also left brothers in-law, sisters in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved.

Jim loved sports, playing his guitar, and singing, but his greatest love was for the Lord. He wanted all to have a personal relationship with Him.

Jim will be in state at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at 9 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reverend Stanley Payne and Reverend Randy Murphy will be officiating. Interment will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice Care. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

