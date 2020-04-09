× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DESLOGE – James Welker, 76, of Frankclay, passed away April 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1943, in Bonne Terre, to the late James Richard and Alma Daphne (Pettus) Welker. James loved to fish, hunt and old cars. He was a loving, caring husband and father.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Rose (Hughes) Welker, who was his life; daughters, Tina Courtway, Teresa Burch and husband Kenny, Tammy Stacy and husband Robert; grandchildren, Kyle (Tara) Luther, Tyler (Andrea) Stacy, Kasey (DeeDee) Burch, Kelly (Taylor) Burch, and Coleby Courtway; great grandchildren, Kylee Luther, Kohen Stacy, Kinley Burch and Lillian Grace Harmon; sisters, Ramona Penberthy, Katherine (Bill) Helms, and Georgia Holdman.

A private graveside service will be held at Leadwood Cemetery under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Pastor Kendall Hughes and Rev. Ed Watson, will be officiating. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

