PARK HILLS -- James William Montgomery was born September 6, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri. He passed away November 27, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, in St. Louis, being 84 years of age.

Dad was a simple, quiet-spoken man who always had a smile on his face, and was willing to help anyone in need. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for 29 years at St Joe Lead Co. in Herculaneum. He loved to take us kids fishing when he was younger, playing pool, and had a unique way of playing Yahtzee, lol. He also loved to go to auctions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Jesse and Mary Marie (Kozlowski) Montgomery; brother, Leroy Montgomery; sister, Anna Barbara Mahurin-Montgomery; and his wife, Virginia Lea (Overstreet) Montgomery.

James is survived by five children, James Ray Montgomery and wife Debra of Park Hills, Roger Dale Montgomery of Farmington; Diana Lynn DeBoard of Farmington, Warren Jesse Montgomery and wife Sandra of Washington, Missouri, Tamara Renee Montgomery and wife December, of Mineral Point; one sister, Delores Williams of Cape Girardeau; one brother, Daniel George Montgomery of Hillsboro; 20 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Rev. Dean Berry officiating. A graveside funeral service will follow at St. Francois Memorial Cemetery / Chapel Hill in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

