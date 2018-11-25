Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Jan Mills, 62, of Park Hills, passed away November 21, 2018, peacefully after battling with cancer. Memorial visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 6 p.m. Until Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Jan (Vaughn) Mills
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments