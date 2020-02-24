Jane Bates

FARMINGTON – Jane Ann Bates, 69, of Farmington passed away February 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1950, in Farmington. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of DeLassus, where she was the pianist for over 50 years. She was also the pianist at the Esther Methodist Church for 9 years. Jane was a teacher at Central West Elementary and was also the high school dance team coach for 19 years. She was a board member for the Farmington Educational Foundation and former School Board Member for Farmington.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Melvin and Florence Elizabeth (Hutchinson) Bone; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Aline Bates; two sisters, Barb Blevins and Shirley Verdin; niece, Kathy Boyer.
Jane is survived by her loving husband, Tom Bates; two daughters, Jennifer Aholt and husband Scott, and Janna Hagerty and husband Josh; three grandchildren, Sloane Elam, Jonah and Jersey Hagerty; sister, Loretta “Alma Jean” Sigler and husband William; brother, William “Billy” Hutchinson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of DeLassus. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday with the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of DeLassus with Pastor Cheston Pickard, Rev. Mike Hagerty and Rev. John Canterberry officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund or First Baptist Church of DeLassus. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.