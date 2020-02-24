Jane Bates

FARMINGTON – Jane Ann Bates, 69, of Farmington passed away February 23, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 21, 1950, in Farmington. She was a life-long member of the First Baptist Church of DeLassus, where she was the pianist for over 50 years. She was also the pianist at the Esther Methodist Church for 9 years. Jane was a teacher at Central West Elementary and was also the high school dance team coach for 19 years. She was a board member for the Farmington Educational Foundation and former School Board Member for Farmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Melvin and Florence Elizabeth (Hutchinson) Bone; father and mother-in-law, Paul and Aline Bates; two sisters, Barb Blevins and Shirley Verdin; niece, Kathy Boyer.

Jane is survived by her loving husband, Tom Bates; two daughters, Jennifer Aholt and husband Scott, and Janna Hagerty and husband Josh; three grandchildren, Sloane Elam, Jonah and Jersey Hagerty; sister, Loretta “Alma Jean” Sigler and husband William; brother, William “Billy” Hutchinson. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of DeLassus. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday with the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of DeLassus with Pastor Cheston Pickard, Rev. Mike Hagerty and Rev. John Canterberry officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Educational Foundation Scholarship Fund or First Baptist Church of DeLassus. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

