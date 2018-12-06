Try 1 month for 99¢

DOE RUN -- Jane Bernice Henson of Doe Run passed away December 5, 2018, in Pevely at the age of 85. She was born May 26, 1933, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Hemmer and Flora (Hughes) Henson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gillian Loker, brothers, Gene (and wife, the late Wanda) Henson and Gilbert Henson, sisters, Ellen Heard and Beatrice Henson, brother in law, Ira Hook, and sister in law, Henrietta Henson Skaggs.

Jane was a former member of Doe Run Assembly of God and a lifetime member of the VFW of Farmington. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and was a talented musician who played the guitar, the mandolin and the banjo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Jane is survived by her children, Linda (and husband David) Hurt, Roy Daniel (and wife Cindy) Loker, Julie Loker, Paul (and wife Chris) Loker and Lori Loker, grandchildren, Janelle Reed, Josh Loker, Nathan Loker, Melissa Huggins, Jayne Fulmer, Kit Loker, Brady Loker, Aaron Loker, Sara Martin, Andrea Douglas and Daniel Martin, 12 great-grandchildren, brothers, Cy Henson and Oscar (and wife Pat) Henson, sister, Irene Hook, brother-in-law, Mickey Heard, special dog, Pac Man, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Jane's residence in Doe Run on Saturday, December 15 at 10 a.m. Inurnment at Cove Cemetery in Ironton. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

