BONNE TERRE – Janet Barton, 76, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Wife of belated Larry Barton; mother of Lochie Counts and Matt Barton. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, until service time at 11 a.m. all at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.