FARMINGTON -- Janet Fay (Upchurch) Fihaki of Farmington passed away December 12, 2018, at Barnes Jewish Hospital at the age of 62. She was born August 21, 1956, in Ironton, Missouri, to the late Charley J. and Norma Jewel (Elders) Upchurch.
Janet earned her degree in voice at Evangel University in Springfield. She was a very well loved teacher for over 30 years and throughout her career, taught music, band, choir, 3rd and 5th grade in Missouri and California. In her later years, she became a licensed minister for the Assemblies of God. She was very active in the Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Modesto, California, where she also served as the Women's Ministry Representative in the Northern California District. Janet was a very social person and was known by her friends as the “event planner.” She loved her family very much and will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Ruth (and husband Jonathan) Upchurch Chester, Joyce Kay (and husband Steven) Upchurch Rogers and Mark Charley (and wife Vanessa) Upchurch, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends may call on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Cozean Memorial Chapel to assist with funeral expenses. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
