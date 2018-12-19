Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Janet Fay Upchurch Fihaki passed away on Dec 12, 2018, at the age of 62. Instate from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. on Fri at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Janet Fay Upchurch Fihaki
