Janet Margaret Canman

Canman

COLUMBIA Ill. -- Janet Margaret Canman, nee Schnellmann, 86, of Columbia, Illinois, born October 21, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday, December 27, 2018.

Janet, along with her husband, Louis Canman, Jr., owned and operated The Lantern Restaurant in Columbia, Illinois. She was an avid bowler and bingo player.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Canman, Jr.; and her parents, Joseph and Marie, nee Pleimann, Schnellmann.

Surviving are her sons, Louis "Phil" (Cindy) Canman III of Smithton, Illinois, Joe (Donna) Canman of Terre du Lac, Missouri, and Clyde (Judy) Canman of Columbia, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Joey (Kelly) Hargrove of Belleville, Illinois, Phil (Jackie) Canman of New Athens, Illinois, Tasha (Eric) Brumfiel of St. Peters, Missouri, Tony and Steven Canman, both of Columbia, Illinois, Carrie (Adam) Hoggard of Columbia, Illinois, and Nathan Canman of Columbia, Illinois; and many great-grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

