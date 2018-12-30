COLUMBIA Ill. -- Janet Margaret Canman, nee Schnellmann, 86, of Columbia, Illinois, born October 21, 1932, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Janet, along with her husband, Louis Canman, Jr., owned and operated The Lantern Restaurant in Columbia, Illinois. She was an avid bowler and bingo player.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Canman, Jr.; and her parents, Joseph and Marie, nee Pleimann, Schnellmann.
Surviving are her sons, Louis "Phil" (Cindy) Canman III of Smithton, Illinois, Joe (Donna) Canman of Terre du Lac, Missouri, and Clyde (Judy) Canman of Columbia, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Joey (Kelly) Hargrove of Belleville, Illinois, Phil (Jackie) Canman of New Athens, Illinois, Tasha (Eric) Brumfiel of St. Peters, Missouri, Tony and Steven Canman, both of Columbia, Illinois, Carrie (Adam) Hoggard of Columbia, Illinois, and Nathan Canman of Columbia, Illinois; and many great-grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.
Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.