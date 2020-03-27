Janet Susan Carr

FARMINGTON – Janet Carr, 74, of Park Hills, passed away March 26, 2020, at her home. She was born January 2, 1946, in Braden County, Florida, to the late James and Jewel (Baumgardener) Bodine. Janet is retired from Central R-III School District, and always had a passion for helping and rescuing animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jewel Bodine.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Steve Carr; daughter, Michelle House and husband Jim; one grandson, Jeremy House; sister, Sally (Jerry) Yarbro; many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, and many friends also survive.

A private entombment will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington, under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Her dear friend, Margaret Armbruster will be officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Serenity Hospice of Park Hills. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

