× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Kathryn Williams

FARMINGTON – Janet Kathryn Williams of Farmington passed away on August 13, 2020, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus at the age of 73. She was born on April 19, 1947, in Bonne Terre to the late Raymond “Ike” and Selma (Meyer) Eaton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Duane Thomas, her sister, Dorothy Smith and an infant sister.

Janet is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Williams, three children, Nicklos (Shelley) Williams of Farmington, Jason Williams of Farmington and Lindsay (Terry Hollingsworth) Harrison of Farmington, three grandchildren, Ellijah Pullen, Christopher Pullen and Johnathan Pullen, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members, her two special canine companions, Baby Girl and Roscoe and many friends.

Janet was a member of Delassus Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, plants, but mostly spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never met a stranger and loved giving hugs. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be 12 noon on Monday until time of service at 2 p.m. at Delassus Baptist Church. Interment to follow Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Delassus Baptist Church, 4086 2nd Street, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.