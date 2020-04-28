Jean Schramm

FARMINGTON – Jean M. Schramm, 81, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Farmington passed away March 2, 2020, at The Palms Assisted Living in Spring Hill, Florida. She was born December 3, 1938, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Wilburn A. and Mary Caroline (Holmes) Cunningham. Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Schramm; brother, Homer Lee Cunningham; two nephews, Kevin and David Cunningham; sister-in-law, Laverne Cunningham; father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Cecelia Schramm.