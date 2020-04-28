Jean Schramm
FARMINGTON – Jean M. Schramm, 81, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Farmington passed away March 2, 2020, at The Palms Assisted Living in Spring Hill, Florida. She was born December 3, 1938, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late Wilburn A. and Mary Caroline (Holmes) Cunningham. Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Schramm; brother, Homer Lee Cunningham; two nephews, Kevin and David Cunningham; sister-in-law, Laverne Cunningham; father and mother-in-law, Herbert and Cecelia Schramm.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Diana, Lisa, and Laurie; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Cunningham.

A private graveside service was held at Lutheran Cemetery in Farmington. Local arrangements were under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

