Jeanette Lee
0 entries

Jeanette Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeanette Lee

Jeanette Lee

PARK HILLS – Jeanette Lee, 88, of Bonne Terre was born in Ocala, Florida, August 6, 1931, to the late Admirl and Alberta Tadlock. She departed this life in Bonne Terre April 6, 2020. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by siblings, Ann Barineau, Betty Doerr, and Charles Tadlock.

Jeanette is survived by her husband of 62 years, William “Bill” Lee; four children, Kenneth Lee, Joe Lee, Charles Lee, and Cynthia Heine; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Jefferson Barracks Veterans Cemetery with Coplin Funeral Home Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News