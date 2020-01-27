{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Jeff “Yape” Williams, 65, of Bonne Terre, passed away at his residence, January 26, 2020. He was born October 23, 1954, in Bonne Terre, to the late William “Bill” and Georgia (Currington) Williams. Jeff was a graduate of North County High School, class of 1973 and served his country in the United States Navy 1973-1977.

He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Cheryl Wilkinson; father of Garett Williams and Jenna (Brad) Butcher; one grandson, Gavin Williams; siblings, Billy G. (Terri) Williams and Lisa Williams; nieces, Brooke (Williams) Strebeck, Caitlyn Williams and Carleigh (Williams) Rector and nephew, Patrick Williams.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 P.M. with the service at 6 P.M. Reverend Randy Murphy will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

