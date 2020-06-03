Jenny Gunn

Jenny Lu (Harbaugh) Gunn
BONNE TERRE – Jenny Lu (Harbaugh) Gunn, age 70, of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, Missouri. She was born October 12, 1949, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to the late Charles and Donna Lee (Ellison) Harbaugh.
In addition to her parents, Jenny is preceded in death by her nephew, Colin Ming.
Jenny is survived by her daughter, Maggie and husband Chas Wigger; son, Devon Gunn; father of her children, Neil Gunn; grandchildren, Kyrah Vandiver, Jordyn Gunn Dunn, Elli, Emmi and Evvi Wigger; sister, Cynthia Harbaugh; brothers, Mark Harbaugh and Chuck (Louanna) Harbaugh; niece, Coby Ming; nephew, Kevin Ming.
Jenny graduated Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and earned her Bachelors and Master's degree in Vertebrate Zoology from Oklahoma State University. She began her career as a Biology and Zoology teacher at Mineral Area College in 1978. Jenny served as Vice President and President of the East Ozarks Audubon Society. Jenny was passionate about nature, the environment and the equal and humane treatment of all living things. She was supportive of many related organizations and causes.
There will be a visitation Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. where everyone is welcome to share their memories of Jenny. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Louis Audubon Society P.O. Box 220227 St. Louis, MO. 63122 https://stlouisaudubon.org/donate/
Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Face masks and social distancing are recommended. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
