{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR HILL -- Jeremy Matthew Castillo, survived by parents his Colleen Lynn (Daniel Brown) and Darrell Castillo; dear grandfather, Steve Woytus.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Lena Castillo; his dear grandmother, Judith Woytus.

Survived by aunts and uncles, Nena Detring (Bill), Mitch (Elly) Castillo, Elvina (Neal) Adams, Jerry (Brenda) Castillo, David (Leanna) Castillo, Lydia Gonzalez, Anita Patron-Castillo, Danny Castillo, Donald (Toni) Castillo, Brian Castillo, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Cherished brother of Judy (Timothy) Strawde; dear step-brother, of Mary, Cody, and Rebekah Brown; loving former husband of Melissa Heisner; adoring dog dad of Nellie; and loving boyfriend to Meghan Kay. Jeremy was a loyal and devoted friend to all who knew him. He had a passion for movies, music and kickball, as well as being an avid sports fan. He will be forever loved and missed by all.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Highway 30 in Cedar Hill, Missouri. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Chapel Hill Mortuary. Interment will follow at Morse Mill Cemetery. Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments