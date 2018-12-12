Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Jerome F. Henry passed away on Sunday, December 9, 2018, in Farmington, Missouri. He was born August 23, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York. He was affiliated with the New Camaldoli Hermitage in Big Sur, California, as well as Abbey of Our Lady of the Holy Trinity in Huntsville, Utah, the latter of which he will always call home. He worked a variety of positions from airlines and HUD to his passions of working at Hawn and St. Joe State Park. Jerome was an avid traveler throughout his life, and remarkably even through his last days. Albeit he passed of old age, he was truly young at heart. He is both an inspiration to his son as well as those around him. Whether it be intentional or not, Jerome's legacy will be his kindness and the comedy he brought to everyone. A memorial service will be held at Camelot Nursing Center, 705 Grand Canyon Drive, Farmington on Thursday, December 27 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

