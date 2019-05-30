{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Jerry Cain, Sr., 70, of Bonne Terre, passed away May 30, 2019, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. He was born January 7, 1949, to the late Leonard Thomas and Mary Elsie (Sansoucie) Cain in Potosi, Missouri. Jerry proudly served his country during Vietnam War in The United States Army. He loved camping with his family and spending time with his great-grandson, Noah.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Nina (Cantrell) Cain; two brothers; and one sister.

Jerry is survived by three children, Rachel (Mark) Conway, Jerry (Tina) Cain, Jr. and Eric Cain; four grandchildren, Whitney (Ryan) Mackley, Erica Conway, Jeremy Weir (Tina Hedley), Christopher (Teresa) Pinkley; three great-grandchildren, Tucker, Carson and Noah; and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Service will be Monday at 11 a.m. at the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Alan Dane officiating. Interment will follow at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

