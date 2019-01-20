Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Jerry E Moore passed away. Jerry was loved and will be missed dearly by so many.

He was preceded in death by his father Terry Leonard Moore.

Jerry has left behind his mother Rochelle "Chelley" Moore; his wife Jaimmie Moore; and his sons Damien Hawkins, and Jerry Moore Jr,

He was taken too soon by liver cirrhosis. We had discovered this on Christmas Eve. We were blessed enough to have the many years we did. He was an amazing man. Jerry loved the Lord and rejoices in His presence today. He will always remain alive in our hearts.

