DESLOGE -- Jerry Halter, 65, of Park Hills, passed away October 16, 2019 at home with his loving wife at his side. He was born July 18, 1954, in Bonne Terre to the late Delano Vernon and Patsy Laverne (Tyree) Halter. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Bobby Davis.

He loved hunting, especially rabbit hunting, fishing, and Cardinal baseball. He loved spending quality time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Sue (Davis); children, Chad Halter (Summer), Christopher Halter (Kristy), David Kearns (Lindsay), and Brad Kearns (Holly); twelve grandchildren Claire, Vaughn, Gwen, Mercy, Judah, Carter, Kendra, Grady, Laney, Ellie, Nellie and Gus; sisters, Judy Diane Mull (David), Dana Kay Murphy (Jake), and Kristi Renee Hale (Luke); mother-in-law, Madonna Davis. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, October 18, 2019 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with Pastor Randy Murphy officiating. Interment will be at Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorials if desired may be made to Charlie’s Angels c/o Belgrade State Bank in Farmington.

