{{featured_button_text}}

TROY, Ill. -- Jerry L. Hagerty, 55, of Troy, Illinois, born Wednesday, October 21, 1964, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, and passed Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his home.

Jerry honorably served his country in the United States Air Force.

Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Hagerty; and his father Raymond V. Hagerty.

Surviving are his wife, Nancy M. (nee Jackson) Hagerty whom he married December 2, 2005; children, Nicholas R. and Natalie Hagerty of Troy, Illinois, and Nathan Richard Wilson of Wood River, Illinois; mother, Judy A. (nee Gibbons) Hagerty of Desloge, Missouri; brothers, Jimmy (Diane) Hagerty of Park Hills, Missouri, John Hagerty of Farmington, Missouri, and Jeff Hagerty of Desloge, Missouri; and his sister, Carla (Matt) Rasnick of Park Hills, Missouri.

Friends may call 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Richeson Funeral Home in Troy, Illinois, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Memorials may be made to his family. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Richesonfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Hagerty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments