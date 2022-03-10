Jerry Lee Weible

ROCKWALL, Texas – Jerry Lee Weible – husband, father, grandfather, and follower of Jesus Christ – went to spend eternity with his Savior Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Greenville, Texas, at the age of 73.

Born January 23, 1949, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Jewell and Paul Weible, Jerry graduated as salutatorian of Desloge High School's Class of '66. There he played basketball, ran track with surprising speed (at least the way he told it), and was voted Best Athlete. Driven by his love for learning and his distaste for milking cows before sunrise, Jerry attended Mineral Area College and received a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Missouri – Rolla.

Jerry was an unfailingly kind, godly, hard-working man who loved Jesus and his family above all. Genesis 1:1 and I Timothy 5:8 provided a framework for Jerry's approach to work and leisure: he was an avid reader and loved to study creation science, but he spent most of his life working to fulfill his biblical duty to provide for his household. After moving to Texas in 1977 to work for Texas Instruments, Jerry spent over 41 years with the company, retiring from Raytheon in 2018.

Jerry is survived by his wife of over 36 years, Betsy Weible of Union Valley, Texas; his children, Ben (Mary) Weible of Rockwall, Texas, Rachel (Josh) Martin of Forney, Texas, Matt Weible of Garland, Texas, and John Mark (Bri) Weible of Garland, Texas; his granddaughters, Mary Claire Weible, and Anna Jane Weible of Rockwall, Texas; and his brothers, Larry (Beth) Weible, and Jim (Jane) Weible of Bonne Terre, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Paul Weible; his sister, Margaret (Douglas) Pickle; and Ben's mother, Terry Cox Weible.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lakeshore Church in Rockwall, Texas, and will be livestreamed at lakeshorechurch.net.

If you knew Jerry, you know how he loved to save money. If he ever spent money, he always tried to spend it wisely. So in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to any of the following:

Kat Beckmann: Single mom of many adopted children (multinational and special needs); Venmo: @Kat-Beckmann-14 and 214-762-8025; PayPal: Phoenix_14@aol.com; Zelle: 214-762-8025

BOLD Ministry: 864 Briggs Boulevard, East Tawakoni, TX 75472; boldmen.org

Gospel Ministries International, Inc.: P.O. Box 113, Warrenton, MO 63383; gmii.org

Christ for India, Inc.: P.O. Box 271086, Dallas, TX 75227; christforindia.org

Global Advance, Inc.: P.O. BOX 742077, Dallas, Texas 75374; globaladvance.org