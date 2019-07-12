{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Jesse Bequette, of Farmington, passed away on July 7 at the age of 78. Instate Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

