{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Jesse “Jack” Bequette of Farmington passed away on July 7, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital at the age of 78. He was born January 2, 1941, in Bonne Terre to the late Thomas Arville and Helen Viola (Price) Bequette. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ellen Price.

A life-long resident of the area, Jack retired after 46 years of employment with Ste. Genevieve Manufacturing. He was a “Jack of All Trades” who everyone depended on for advice and help. He enjoyed camping, cooking and farming.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Deborah Kay (Fitzgerald) Bequette; sons, David Bequette, Kevin (Dawn) Bequette and Jacob (Miranda Barton) Lewis; Daughters, Helen Dory, Emily (Justin Tucker) Bequette; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Sharon) Bequette and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Libertyville Christian Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jesse ‘Jack’ Bequette
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments