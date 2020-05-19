Jesse Skaggs

Jesse Charles Skaggs
IRONTON – Jesse Charles Skaggs of Ironton, Missouri, passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 95 years, 10 months, 2 day. He was born July 14, 1924, in Dillard, Missouri, to the late James Holbert and Bertie Addlean Askins Skaggs.
On July 23, 1945, Jesse was united in marriage to Helen Dorothy Weiss, who preceded him in death March 23, 2016. To this union two children were born, Georgia Addlean Campbell who passed away May 18, 2006, and James Edward Skaggs and wife Joyce who survive. Also surviving Jesse are a sister, Shirley Mitchell and husband Buddy; seven grandchildren; Justin Skaggs, Natalie Henson, Ronnie Rothlisberger, Rhonda Aubuchon, Elizabeth Moore, Steven Campbell, and Richard Campbell; 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and many more loving family members and friends.
Jesse is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; his daughter, Georgia, five brothers, Louia Skaggs, Heasel Skaggs, James Skaggs, his twin Georgie Skaggs, and Homer Ray Skaggs; and four sisters, Bonnie Phegley, Mae Baker, Addlean Weiss, and Barbara Wisdom.
As a 19 year old young man Jesse served his country in the United States Army during World War II. While serving his country, he was injured in battle April 19, 1945, and was awarded the Purple Heart, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with three Battle Stars, and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with two Bronze Stars. He was honorably discharged from service on September 19, 1945, from Company K, 32nd Infantry with the rank of Sergeant. When Jesse returned home, he went to work for the Bismarck School System and for 31 years he worked as their maintenance worker and custodian, working his way up to supervisor.
Jesse Charles Skaggs will be missed by all who had the honor to know and love him. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Iron Mountain Assembly of God. Interment will follow in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. from Cole Family Funeral Home in Ironton. Pastor Allen Teal will be officiating the services. Online condolences may be made at www.colefamilyfuneralhomes.com. We ask guests to please remember to practice safe social distancing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.