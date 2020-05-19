Jesse Skaggs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jesse Charles Skaggs

IRONTON – Jesse Charles Skaggs of Ironton, Missouri, passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 95 years, 10 months, 2 day. He was born July 14, 1924, in Dillard, Missouri, to the late James Holbert and Bertie Addlean Askins Skaggs.

On July 23, 1945, Jesse was united in marriage to Helen Dorothy Weiss, who preceded him in death March 23, 2016. To this union two children were born, Georgia Addlean Campbell who passed away May 18, 2006, and James Edward Skaggs and wife Joyce who survive. Also surviving Jesse are a sister, Shirley Mitchell and husband Buddy; seven grandchildren; Justin Skaggs, Natalie Henson, Ronnie Rothlisberger, Rhonda Aubuchon, Elizabeth Moore, Steven Campbell, and Richard Campbell; 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and many more loving family members and friends.

Jesse is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; his daughter, Georgia, five brothers, Louia Skaggs, Heasel Skaggs, James Skaggs, his twin Georgie Skaggs, and Homer Ray Skaggs; and four sisters, Bonnie Phegley, Mae Baker, Addlean Weiss, and Barbara Wisdom.