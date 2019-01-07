Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Jessie Marie Skaggs, 25, of Farmington was born January 13, 1993, in Farmington to Angela (Burch) Skaggs and the late Roger Skaggs. She departed this life as a result of an automobile accident January 4, 2019.

She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Martin and Thelma Skaggs; and aunt, Cindy Jo Burch.

Jessie is survived by her mother, Angela Skaggs; grandmother, Bertha Burch; companion, Michael Belveal, Jr.; her sister, Jenny Skaggs; and brother, David Skaggs; aunt, Tina Govero; uncle, Rick Skaggs; other relatives and friends.

Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Pr. David Wright officiating. Interment to follow at Three Rivers Cemetery.

the life of: Jessie Marie Skaggs
