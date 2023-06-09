Jimmey L. Hampton

BONNE TERRE – Jimmey L. Hampton, of Bonne Terre passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born in Flat River, on Tuesday, July 21, 1942, to the late Fred and Myrtle (Sedgwick) Hampton. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.

Jim served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed welding, singing, fishing, grilling and fish fries with his family and friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife Judy (Wilson) Hampton of 60 years; one son, Greg Hampton, and wife Brenda (Aubuchon); two grandchildren, Ashton (Taylor Reed) Hampton, Sheldon (wife Kaitlyn) Hampton; great- granddaughter, Addie along with numerous friends and family that knew and loved him.

Special thank you to Alternative Hospice for all the love and support shown our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alternative Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of CZ Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.