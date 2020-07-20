Jimmie Boyd

FARMINGTON – Jimmie “Jim” Boyd passed away in his home in Pepeekeo Hawaii, July 13, 2020. surrounded by his children Brian and Tena Boyd of Missouri, and Jamie and Daniel Brinkman of Hawaii; as well as his grandchildren McKinley Boyd, Emily Brinkman, Savannah Flower, Olivia Brinkman, and Sarah Brinkman. Jim was 85 years old at the time of passing.