Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON -- Jimmy Dale Young, 78, of Farmington passed away February 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 16, 1941, in Holcomb, Missouri, to the late Frances Harvey and Vergie Mae (Stricker) Young. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Watson. Jimmy loved to spend his time fishing with his good friends and was an avid bowler.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Debra (Chitwood) Young; two sons, Kevin Young of Oregon and David Young of St. Louis, Missouri; two step-children, Amanda (CJ) Clover of Murphysboro, Illinois, and Andrew (Amy) Asberry of Ellington, Missouri; three grandchildren, Krista Meyer, Brittany Young and Brett Young; five step-grandchildren, Austin, Savanah, Dakota, Tabitha and Garron; eight great-grandchildren, Easton, Carson, Jack, Cain, Penellope, Landon, Lexis and Lillie; one step-great-grandchild, Skyler Ticer; one sister, Alma Ruth Lindsey and husband L.A..

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Jimmy Young
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments