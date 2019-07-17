{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Jimy Moyers, 70, of Frankclay, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 11, 1949, in St. Louis, to the late James Nelson and Wanda Jean (Nash) Bates. Jimy was a great seamstress and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed her flower gardens, but mostly her family and spending time with the grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gregory and his wife Sarah (Neeley) Moyers; sisters, Patricia and Sonja Bates.

Jimy is survived by her husband, Richard Moyers; three children Wanda J. Kelley, Rhonda (Jeff) Lovelace, and Richard L. (Summer) Moyers II; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; brothers, Michael and Tad Bates.

A private service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

