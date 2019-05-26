{{featured_button_text}}

Jo Ann Mauk Asbridge was the daughter of C. Ernest and Beulah Mauk. She graduated from Flat River High School in 1953. Jo Ann married Bobby G. Asbridge in 1961, and haD three children Gayle, Mark, and Lisa.

Jo Ann Asbridge
