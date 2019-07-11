{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Jo Doris Dobbs, of Farmington, passed away at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on July 8, 2019, at the age of 96. She was born on October 31, 1922, in Gordo, Alabama, to the late Oscar D. Graham and Vera (Knox) Graham. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dobbs in 2005; her sister, Bernice Barnard and two brothers, George Graham and Samuel Graham.

Jo was raised through the depression era by her mother in Alabama after the death of her father at an early age. After high school she attended business school and then nursing school in Birmingham. In 1949 she married the love of her life, Marvin Dobbs. They lived in various locations during their married life to include Kennett, Missouri, India from 1966-1968, the northern Missouri town of Brookfield; and finally a move to Farmington in 1971. In Farmington Jo Doris was active in the community where she was a co-founder of the Concert Association and instrumental in forming the Farmington swim team. While raising her children, she was a Cub Scout leader and Brownie leader. A lifetime member of the Methodist Church, she was currently a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. In her spare time Jo enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening and last, but not least, Cardinal Baseball.

Survivors include her two children, M. Graham (Rhonda) Dobbs of Barnhart and Doris (Donnie) Cox of Woodstock, Alabama; two grandchildren, Caroline and Gretchen Dobbs; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning beginning at 7 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel followed by the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made in Jo’s name to the National Parkinson’s Foundation. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

