FARMINGTON – Joan “Joey” Evelyn Straughan of Farmington passed away June 11, 2019, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 87. She was born February 1, 1932, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, to the late John James and Evelyn (Baugham) Weller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Straughan and two sons, John Clifford and Scott Parker.

Joey is survived by her children, Teena “Billie” Mann, Todd (and wife Rhonda) Parker, Sharon Banda and Fred Clifford, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, her best friend, Anna Pulver of Farmington and her special dog, Peggy Sue along with many friends.

Friends may call on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel. Interment to follow at Zolman Cemetery. Memorial donations, if preferred, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Joan 'Joey' Evelyn Straughan
