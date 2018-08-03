Subscribe for 17¢ / day

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Joan Mary Selle, 87, of Columbia passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Joan was born August 6, 1930, in Niagara, Wisconsin, to Agnes and Anthony Bromberk. On July 27, 1948, she married Julius Louis Selle in Niagara, Wisconsin, he preceded her in death.

She was the dear mother of her children, Ken (Linda) Selle, Cyndi (David) Basler and Cathy Selle (Wayne Wolz). She was a special grandmother to her six grandchildren, Michelle, Christopher, Matthew, Michael, Steven and Jeffrey; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Eli, Grace, Sophia, Keegan, Kinley and Kyla. She was the dear sister of Delores Cavenaugh and Maureen Malcolm as well as an amazing aunt to many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Dementia Society of America or the American Cancer Society.

the life of: Joan Mary Selle
