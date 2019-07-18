{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Joan Thornton, 80, passed away July 18, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. She was born March 31, 1939, in Leadwood to the late Charles Andrew and Opal Marie (Dixon) Thornton. She was a faithful member of the First Church of God in Leadwood. She served many capacities in the church, as a former secretary, choir director and worked with children during the after school special. She had a beautiful voice and sang at many functions. Joan worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the old Bonne Terre Hospital in the emergency room.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Geneva Turner, LaVerne Bunch, Genell Thornton; two brothers, Donald Thornton, and Charles Thornton in infancy.

Joan is survived by her nephews, Richard Bunch and wife Rebecca, Mark Bunch and wife Donna; three great nieces, Lauren Bunch, Charlene Pruett, and Laura Parrott; two great-great nephews, Brock and Jaxon Pruett; one special cousin, Amy Vonarx.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Rev. Kendall Hughes will be officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Church of God in Leadwood. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Joan Yvonne Thornton
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments