Joanne Lavern Gibson

DESLOGE -- Joanne Gibson, 79, of Desloge, passed away March 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 28, 1940, in Desloge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Ethel (Buxton) Weible; birth father, Herb Smith; husband, Donnie Gibson; daughter, Terri Jo (Gibson) Vasquez; and brother, Bobby Lynn Weible.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by children, Don Gibson, Jr., and Tammy Gibson; special grandsons she thought of as sons, Cameron (Shelby) Vasquez and Collin (Megan) Vasquez; granddaughters, Paige (Vicki) Gibson and Bailey Gibson; great-grandchildren, Ella Vasquez and Mason Vasquez, whom she spent her days watching videos of; siblings, Janet Lashley, Kay (Mike) Looney, Steve Weible, Keith Weible, and Angela Johnson.

Joanne loved playing the piano, doing ceramics, crocheting, fishing, and playing with her kids, grandkids and her two newest additions, great-grandkids.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. Interment will follow at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Gibson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.