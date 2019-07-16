{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Joseph Turner, 78, of Desloge, passed away July 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born December 20, 1940, in Ironton, to the late Merlyn E. and Hazel Olive (Walton) Turner. Joe was an owner/operator of Turner Chevrolet in Park Hills since 1962 with his father, who had been there since it was established in 1949. He served on the Belgrade State Bank Board of Directors, St. Francois County Board for Developmentally Disabled, and Parkland Health Center Board of Directors. Joe was a member of the United Methodist Church in Desloge and served in various capacities for the church. He was a member of MADA and NADA, Mineral Area Tractor Club, Chamber of Commerce for Park Hills/Leadington and Desloge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Turner; brother in-law, Roger Bilderback; one niece, JoElla Huer and one nephew, Byron Turner.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sue (Rowe) Turner; daughters, Amy Jo Williams and husband Chris, Anna Yount and husband Kyle both of Farmington; grandchildren, Joe, Jack and Jace Williams, Alexander and Kourtney Yount; siblings, Jerry and Skippy Turner, Wilma and Rev. Donald Jarvis, Dr. Kirby and Joann Turner, Marg and Rev. Bob Bullock, Don and Mollie Turner; and sister in-law, Carol Turner; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Donald Jarvis and Rev. Bob Bullock officiating. Interment will follow at Belgrade United Methodist Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The St. Francois County Relay for Life “Team Turner” of the American Cancer Society or Desloge United Methodist Church. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

