PARK HILLS – Frank Joseph ‘Joe’ Tongay, 66, was born in Bonne Terre October 16, 1953, to the late Frank and Mildred (Wurst) Tongay. He departed this life March 11, 2020.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Susie Tongay.

Joe is survived by his children, Joey (Mary) Tongay, Michelle (Brian) Richardson, Stacey (Tony) Easter, Jason (Stacy) Tongay, Lawanna (Allen) Smith, and Dustin Tongay; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

