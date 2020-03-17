PARK HILLS – Frank Joseph ‘Joe’ Tongay, 66, was born in Bonne Terre October 16, 1953, to the late Frank and Mildred (Wurst) Tongay. He departed this life March 11, 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Susie Tongay.

Joe is survived by his children, Joey (Mary) Tongay, Michelle (Brian) Richardson, Stacey (Tony) Easter, Jason (Stacy) Tongay, Lawanna (Allen) Smith, and Dustin Tongay; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Other relatives and friends also survive.

Services were held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Tongay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.