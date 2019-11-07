{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Joel Lloyd Reese, 94, of Park Hills passed away November 5, 2019, at Country Meadows in Park Hills. He was born March 21, 1925 in Flat River, Missouri. Joel was a member of Parkview Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel T. Reese and Verla M. 'Meador' Reese; his wife, Ina F. 'Crump' Reese; a son, Dwayne Reese; and a daughter, Evelyn Reese.

Joel is survived by his son, Glen Reese and wife Julie; daughter, Dana Daniels and husband Richard; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth Horton.

Visitation Sunday November 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to time of Memorial Service at 3:30 p.m. at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Pastor Kyle Davis. Burial at a later date.

