FARMINGTON -- John Robert “Bob” Allison, Sr., 94, of Farmington passed away June 2, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born December 27, 1924, in St. Louis. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of the Flat River Church of Christ and previously served as Deacon at the Overland Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Leadwood Masonic Lodge, VFW, Farmington American Legion and past member of the Odd Fellows. He retired from Wagner Electric in St. Louis, where he was a journeyman pipefitter. He was known as the “Fix It Guy” because of his ability to troubleshoot and fix any mechanical problem. Bob enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors, especially camping with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee and Lula (McCarty) Allison; wife, Pearl (Quick) Allison; two sisters, Berthel Moore and Avonell Hill; brother, Bill Allison.

Bob is survived by three children, Sue (Jerry) Barks of St. Louis, Karen (Greg) Roman of Farmington, John Robert “Chip” (Margaret) Allison, Jr. of Farmington; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dora Vernola of the State of Washington. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Noon at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel with Mike Hogan officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Children’s Homes at 5515 Walcott Rd., Paragould, AR 72450. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

